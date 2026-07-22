Govt colleges in Haryana directed to submit staff ACRs within a week

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has directed all principals of government colleges in the state to ensure the submission of Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of their non-teaching staff within a week.

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According to an official communication issued by the Director General, Higher Education (DGHE), the department has reiterated the instructions issued on March 6 and May 6 regarding the completion of ACRs and the designation of reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities.

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The communication, addressed to principals of all government colleges across the state, clarified that, as per the existing rules, remarks are to be recorded only by the reviewing or accepting authority who has observed the work of the employee concerned for at least three months during the reporting year.

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The colleges have been asked to submit a certificate within a week stating that:

“ACRs of all non-teaching staff for the session 2025-26 have been written and reviewed strictly in compliance with the government’s instructions. The work of every official, whose ACR for the session 2025-26 has been written, reviewed and sent to the DHE office for the signature of the Accepting Authority, has been observed for more than three months by the reporting and reviewing officers. At the college level, no ACR of any non-teaching staff member for the session 2025-26 is pending for writing, review or submission to the DHE office for the signature of the Accepting Authority.”

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A DHE official said several instances of delays and procedural lapses had come to the department’s notice, necessitating the reiteration of these instructions. The principals have therefore been directed to ensure strict compliance and circulate the instructions among all concerned officials in their respective institutions.

The official pointed out that ACRs play a crucial role in determining promotions, career progression and maintaining the service records of government employees. Any delay in their completion can adversely affect administrative processes and employee benefits.