icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Govt committed to buying every grain from farmers: MP Jindal

Govt committed to buying every grain from farmers: MP Jindal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 10:05 PM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kaithal: Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal interacts with people at Kalayat grain market on Saturday.
Advertisement

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Saturday said that under the leadership of CM Nayab Saini, the government was committed to purchase every grain of farmers’ produce. Jindal emphasised that new systems such as biometric verification had been introduced to ensure transparency and eliminate corruption to ensure that farmers could directly benefit from government schemes.

Advertisement

Jindal was addressing the media at the office of the Market Committee in the Kalayat grain market. During his visit, he interacted with farmers and reviewed wheat procurement arrangements. He said that technological farming methods and better quality seeds had increased crop yields, leading to space shortages in mandis. He suggested studying international practices for crop storage to prevent wastage.

Advertisement

Additionally, Jindal criticised the Opposition for blocking the Amendment Bill that sought 33% reservation in LS for women to be expedited, calling it a reflection of their mindset. "PM Narendra Modi’s strong resolve will ensure the bill is reintroduced and passed, guaranteeing women their rights," he added.

Advertisement

Addressing youth issues, Jindal highlighted sports as the most effective way to keep young people away from drugs. He directed his team to identify stadiums across the region and prepare detailed reports on their condition so they could be upgraded and revamped for athletes. He also stressed accountability in governance, stating that targets set in official meetings were personally reviewed by him and any attempt by officials to mislead the state would invite strict action.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts