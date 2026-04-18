Govt committed to buying every grain from farmers: MP Jindal

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal on Saturday said that under the leadership of CM Nayab Saini, the government was committed to purchase every grain of farmers’ produce. Jindal emphasised that new systems such as biometric verification had been introduced to ensure transparency and eliminate corruption to ensure that farmers could directly benefit from government schemes.

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Jindal was addressing the media at the office of the Market Committee in the Kalayat grain market. During his visit, he interacted with farmers and reviewed wheat procurement arrangements. He said that technological farming methods and better quality seeds had increased crop yields, leading to space shortages in mandis. He suggested studying international practices for crop storage to prevent wastage.

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Additionally, Jindal criticised the Opposition for blocking the Amendment Bill that sought 33% reservation in LS for women to be expedited, calling it a reflection of their mindset. "PM Narendra Modi’s strong resolve will ensure the bill is reintroduced and passed, guaranteeing women their rights," he added.

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Addressing youth issues, Jindal highlighted sports as the most effective way to keep young people away from drugs. He directed his team to identify stadiums across the region and prepare detailed reports on their condition so they could be upgraded and revamped for athletes. He also stressed accountability in governance, stating that targets set in official meetings were personally reviewed by him and any attempt by officials to mislead the state would invite strict action.