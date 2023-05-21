Govt committed to empowering girl child: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the state government was committed to empowering every girl child across the state. Recognising that daughters played a significant role in shaping the country and society, he highlighted the importance of their empowerment in building a new India for the 21st century.

In line with this commitment, the Haryana Government has been making significant contributions through the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, providing financial assistance to poor and needy families for the marriage of their daughters.

The CM today interacted with beneficiaries of the yojana from New Delhi through audio conferencing. Expressing their gratitude to the CM during the interaction, families who availed benefit from this scheme described that the amount of shagun was a boon for them.

During the interaction, the CM said the scheme was launched in October 2015, with the aim of relieving families living below the poverty line from the burden of marriage expenses. Over the past eight years, an amount of Rs 821 crore has been disbursed as shagun for the marriages of 2.58 lakh girls across the state.