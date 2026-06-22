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Home / Haryana / Govt cuts pension of Kurukshetra doctor accused in POCSO case

Govt cuts pension of Kurukshetra doctor accused in POCSO case

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:52 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has reduced the pension of a retired doctor accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl during a medical examination at Kurukshetra’s LNJP Civil Hospital from Rs 1.14 lakh to Rs 14,000 per month, the minimum permissible under service rules.

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The action against accused Dr Shailendra Kumar was approved by the Chief Minister and implemented by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Sumita Misra. His revised pension, including allowances, has been fixed at Rs 14,000.

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Dr Kumar had retired from the Civil Hospital in Kaithal but was re-engaged as a consultant at LNJP Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra.

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According to a police spokesperson, a Kurukshetra resident lodged a complaint on May 31 alleging that Dr Kumar had sexually assaulted his 15-year-old daughter while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The complainant stated that on May 29, he and his daughter had visited the hospital for treatment and were admitted to separate wards. The girl later informed her father that the doctor had sexually assaulted her during the medical examination. The complaint further alleged that she suffered excessive bleeding after the incident and that the doctor threatened her with consequences if she disclosed the matter.

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Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the doctor.

Soon after the allegations surfaced, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Sumita Misra terminated the services of Dr Kumar, who had been serving as a consultant after retirement. The latest order further reduces his pension to the minimum level permitted under the rules pending further legal proceedings.

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