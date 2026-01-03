Govt deceiving women in name of Lado scheme: Hooda

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP government of deceiving women in the name of the Lado Lakshmi scheme. During the elections, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 per month to all women, but now only a select few were receiving the amount, he alleged.

Advertisement

Interacting with the media today, he said in 2024-25, 2.13 crore people were in the BPL category, which meant about 85 lakh women should have benefited from the scheme, but the government was only talking about giving the money to 8 lakh women.

Advertisement

“Besides this, conditions such as income limits, children's education, and malnutrition have been imposed so that most women are automatically excluded from the beneficiary list,” he alleged.

Advertisement

Earlier, Chief Personnel Liaison Officers (CPLOs) in the Panchayat Department submitted a memorandum to him, stating that their recruitment for the post was done in December 2023, as per an advertisement and a form fee of Rs 1,000 was charged. Both preliminary and main exams were conducted. However, at the time of the results, the recruitment process was changed, and the post was divided into two parts. The employees were given joining letters for the wrong posts, which was against the rules, they said.

He added that the BJP had ruined Haryana's economy. “From 1966 to 2014, the state's debt was about Rs 60,000 crore, which was now over Rs 5 lakh crore,” he claimed.