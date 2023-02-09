Govt depts owe Rs 60 crore property tax to Faridabad MC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 8

Various state government departments and offices in the city owe about Rs 60 crore as property tax to the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad. The civic authorities have sent reminders to the offices concerned for the clearance of dues.

More than 100 commercial and residential units have been sealed in the past one year to recover the pending property tax. So far, only notices have been issued to the government departments, and no sealing action has been initiated against them.

The total pending tax amount is over Rs 180 crore, and its collection has proved to be a Herculean task in view of the inability of the authorities to take any stern action in case of private or commercial defaulters,” said an official.

The prominent government departments that have defaulted include the BSNL, DHBVN, Tourism, Police, Health, HSIIDC and HSVP. Several senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, are also among the defaulters.

Though the officials are yet to disclose the exact amount of the pending tax, sources in the district administration said the focus of the ongoing drive had been on the private commercial and residential units that owe more than Rs 120 crore. This does not include an amount of over Rs 50 crore stuck in legal tangles.

The number of total property tax paying units has gone up to 5.76 lakh after the addition of about 2.43 lakh new properties last year, following a survey. The number of units registered with the MC had been around 3.33 lakh, and almost half of these are in the defaulters’ list, according to officials.

As the total income of the civic body from all kinds of taxes has been proposed to be over Rs 200 crore in the upcoming budget, the MC authorities hope to recover property tax up to Rs 85 crore only. This collection had been around Rs 66 crore last year.