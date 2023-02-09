 Govt depts owe Rs 60 crore property tax to Faridabad MC : The Tribune India

Govt depts owe Rs 60 crore property tax to Faridabad MC

Govt depts owe Rs 60 crore property tax to Faridabad MC


Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 8

Various state government departments and offices in the city owe about Rs 60 crore as property tax to the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad. The civic authorities have sent reminders to the offices concerned for the clearance of dues.

More than 100 commercial and residential units have been sealed in the past one year to recover the pending property tax. So far, only notices have been issued to the government departments, and no sealing action has been initiated against them.

The total pending tax amount is over Rs 180 crore, and its collection has proved to be a Herculean task in view of the inability of the authorities to take any stern action in case of private or commercial defaulters,” said an official.

The prominent government departments that have defaulted include the BSNL, DHBVN, Tourism, Police, Health, HSIIDC and HSVP. Several senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, are also among the defaulters.

Though the officials are yet to disclose the exact amount of the pending tax, sources in the district administration said the focus of the ongoing drive had been on the private commercial and residential units that owe more than Rs 120 crore. This does not include an amount of over Rs 50 crore stuck in legal tangles.

The number of total property tax paying units has gone up to 5.76 lakh after the addition of about 2.43 lakh new properties last year, following a survey. The number of units registered with the MC had been around 3.33 lakh, and almost half of these are in the defaulters’ list, according to officials.

As the total income of the civic body from all kinds of taxes has been proposed to be over Rs 200 crore in the upcoming budget, the MC authorities hope to recover property tax up to Rs 85 crore only. This collection had been around Rs 66 crore last year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

9 tenders rushed to spot


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL