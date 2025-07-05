Govt deputes PGIMS faculty to Bhiwani medical college again, association protests

Advertisement

In a move that has reignited controversy, the Haryana Government has once again ordered several doctors and faculty members from Rohtak’s PGIMS to join Government Medical College (GMC), Bhiwani, on a three-month deputation — less than two months after a similar plan was shelved following backlash.

Faculty members to go on mass leave A delegation of the HSMTA met UHS Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal and expressed resentment over the forced deputation move. They also submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, who assured them that he would put up the matter before the Chief Minister and try to resolve it. The faculty members will wear black badges from July 5 and go on mass casual leave if the government still goes ahead with the move.

Advertisement

According to sources, the latest deputation is linked to the upcoming National Medical Commission (NMC) inspection at GMC Bhiwani, for which the state has reportedly paid around Rs 18 lakh as inspection fee. The inspection is crucial for the college to secure official recognition.

Sources claim that the government is relying on deputed staff to bridge the gap in sanctioned posts, exposing its failure to appoint sufficient full-time faculty at GMC Bhiwani ahead of the inspection.

Advertisement

The deputation orders have been issued by the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and cover doctors from PGIMS Rohtak, other government medical colleges and the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) cadre.

The Haryana State Medical Teachers Association (HSMTA) has opposed the orders. In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, the association called the move “unjustified and inappropriate” and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

“It is deeply concerning that this deputation has been executed without prior consent, willingness or consultation with the faculty members concerned or institutional authorities at PGIMS Rohtak,” the HSMTA stated.

The association added that the principle of voluntary deputation, a standard administrative norm, appears to have been ignored.

“Such actions risk setting a dangerous precedent, undermining the morale of faculty and disrupting academic continuity,” the letter warned.

When contacted, Dr Suresh Kumar Singhal, Director of PGIMS Rohtak, acknowledged the growing discontent among faculty members.

“Yes, there is resentment among the faculty members over the deputation orders. But PGIMS is a mentoring institute for other medical colleges in the state, and we have to fulfil our responsibility,” he said.

Dr Singhal recalled that he too was sent on deputation to Mewat and Khanpur medical colleges during their early years, underscoring that such support is part of PGIMS’ broader institutional role.