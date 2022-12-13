Haryana Govt designates link officers for admn work

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Haryana Government has designated various link officers for the smooth conduct of administrative work in all districts.

A letter in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

He said the first link officer of the DC would be the ADC. “The ADC’s first link officer will be the CEO of the

zila parishad and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).” Similarly, the first link officer of the zila parishad and DRDA CEO will be the ADC and that of the city magistrate will be the SDM (HQ). Meanwhile, the first link officer of the SDM (HQ) will be the city magistrate and the second link officer will be the HSVP estate officer. Besides, the first link officer of the HSVP estate officer will be the SDM (HQ).

Every incumbent shall inform the link officer before going on leave, training, tour or election duty.