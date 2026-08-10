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Home / Haryana / Haryana Govt determined to provide world-class education: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Govt determined to provide world-class education: CM Nayab Singh Saini

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:45 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File
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Modern laboratories for science, computers and robotics being established in accordance with the needs of the present times will open new avenues for experimentation, research and innovation for students, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday.

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“At the same time, technology-enabled classrooms will make the learning process more engaging and interesting for the youth,” he added, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of new educational facilities at OP Jindal Modern School in Hisar.

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He inaugurated the Utkarsh Administrative Block, Uday SEN Wing, Udgam Swimming Pool and Utsav Auditorium on the school premises. The ceremony was being organised as part of a series of programmes marking the 96th birth anniversary of former minister, industrialist, philanthropist, OP Jindal.

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Speaking at the occasion, Saini said the modern facilities available at the school would help prepare the new generation according to the requirements of the present era. He congratulated the school management committee and teachers on the additions, saying, “The school, which was established in 1997 and has made a significant contribution to the spread of education. With modern methods, technology and modern thinking, the school is preparing modern citizens and taking forward the dreams of OP Jindal.”

The CM said the innovation hub established at the school was a particularly commendable initiative. “So far, more than 10,000 young people have turned to start-ups and benefited from them. The government has taken another new initiative by establishing the Haryana AI Mission. AI Hubs will be established in Gurugram and Panchkula,” he said, adding that the government was moving forward with the aim of providing world-class education.

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