Govt docs strike work for two hours, demand specialist cadre

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 9

Scores of government doctors of the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) went on a pen-down strike for two hours today to press their demands, including the creation of a specialist cadre, fourth assured career progression, reduction of bond amount from Rs 2 crore to Rs 50 lakh and issuance of gazette notification for cancellation of direct recruitment of SMO.

The strike, which was held from 9 am to 11 pm, affected the routine work in government hospitals and health centres across the district.

Dr Sandeep Abrol, president, HCMS Association, Karnal, said that the doctors had been raising the demands for a long time. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the creation of a specialist cadre in Haryana to provide better health facilities. But despite that, no such cadre has been created, he added.

They have been facing discrimination and injustice in terms of career progression and financial benefits, he said, adding that the government must reduce the bond amount from Rs 2 crore to Rs 50 lakh, so that new medical officers could join the services.

“Bond amount should not be a hindrance for people going in for higher studies,” Abrol said.

They have sent their memorandum to the DG Health and ACS Health through the Civil Surgeon, he added.

Gurugram: On the call of the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS), doctors of the Civil Hospital here, PHCs and CHCs remained on a two-hour pen down strike fromm9 am to 11am today. Only emergency, labour room and ICU facilities remained operational in the hospital during the strike.

People who had come from other towns and villages for treatment at the Civil Hospital had to face a lot of inconvenience. Other employees of the hospital also took advantage of the doctors’ strike and remained absent from duty.

Dr Keshav Sharma, senior vice-president of the HCMS, said that the demand for creating a separate cadre for specialists had been pending for a long time.

#Karnal