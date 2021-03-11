Govt does away with grant for varsities, to give loans

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 7

The Haryana Government has decided to do away with giving grants-in-aid to the state universities and will now start a new practice of giving loans instead.

PRIVATISATION ON THE CARDS? The government should understand that the universities are not commercial ventures, which will earn money and repay the loans. This move indicates that the govt wants to privatise the state universities. — Vikas Siwach, HFUCTO president

Associations of teachers, students and non-teaching employees of the state universities have decried the move and decided to oppose it tooth and nail.

The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO) has called an urgent meeting in Rohtak tomorrow to discuss the matter and chalk out the future course of action.

“We, along with the representatives of the unions of students and non-teaching employees, will meet Haryana Governor-cum-Chancellor of state universities Bandaru Dattatreya, who is slated to visit Rohtak tomorrow,” HFUCTO chief Vikas Siwach told The Tribune here today.

Pointing out that the move to stop the grant and give out loans to the universities was totally unacceptable, Siwach said they would also meet the the Chief Minister to convey their concerns and demand the withdrawal of the said decision. “The government should understand that the universities are not commercial ventures, which will earn money and repay the loans. This move indicates that the govt wants to privatise the state universities.”

Meanwhile, student organisations such as NSUI, SFI and the associations of the non-teaching employees have also condemned the move and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The decision is being decried by the members of the fraternity on various social media platforms as well.

Notably, the Finance Department has accorded its consent to the proposal of the administrative department to approve a loan of Rs 147.75 crore as the first instalment for the state universities for the financial year 2022-23.