Govt employees protest, seek old pension scheme in Haryana

Hisar, October 23
A government employees association, Sarv Karamchari Sangh, staged a demonstration regarding their demand for resuming the old pension scheme in Haryana in Adampur town of the district today.
Employees, under the banner of the Pension Bahaali Sangharsh Samiti, gathered near the bypass in Adampur from across the state.
Vijender Dhariwal, president of the association, said they had been urging the state government to fulfil its promise to restore the old pension scheme of the government employees in Haryana.
“Four states, including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan, have announced plans to resume the old pension scheme. The BJP and JJP have supported the demand of the employees for restoring the scheme before the 2019 Assembly polls. Now, we want these parties, which are in alliance in the government, to fulfil the demand of the employees,” he stated.
The employees’ leader maintained that they had cautioned the government by holding a protest demonstration by wearing black clothes in Adampur town today.
