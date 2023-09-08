Govt empowering individuals to become self-reliant: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 7

Taking a dig at the Opposition, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government’s style of functioning, which provides benefits of schemes to beneficiaries in a quick and transparent manner, had not gone down well with the Opposition.

Addressing people during a Jan Samvaad programme at Mirzapur village of the district today, the CM said opposition leaders had even begun asserting that if they came to power, they would dismantle the family ID and portal systems. “It indicates that neither do they want the development of the state nor the welfare of people,” he claimed.

Instead of merely distributing freebies, the government was focused on empowering individuals to become self-reliant. Targeting the AAP, he said the AAP wanted to “bake its political bread” on the SYL canal issue, but people of Haryana would not let its nefarious designs succeed. “AAP leaders talk about offering free services to people merely to grab power,” he said.

To boost self-employment opportunities for women, he said counter facilities would be made available at the district headquarters to provide a bigger market to the products made by the Self-Help Groups (SHGs), he said.

At Satrod Khas village, the CM announced to formulate a scheme to improve road infrastructure in villages that were incorporated into urban areas. Roads leading to fields would be improved.

He said illegal encroachments in villages would be addressed promptly. Upon receiving complaints from villagers of Kharar village regarding encroachments on 38 acres of land, he instructed the panchayat to propose a resolution while directing the DC to facilitate the removal of encroachments in accordance with established regulations.

CM’s Chandrayaan 4 jibe goes viral

A video of the CM taking a jibe at a woman, who requested the setting up of a factory in her native Bhatol Jatan village, went viral on Thursday

In the video, shared by the AAP on its social media X handle, the woman is heard urging the CM at Thurana village to establish a factory in her village to generate employment for women

Responding to her, the CM commented: “Agli baar chand ke uppar jayega na Chandrayaan 4, usme bhej denge, baith jao.” Many in the gathering burst out laughing

