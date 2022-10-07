Govt eyes Rs 1L-cr investment for Global City

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The state government is expecting an investment of around Rs 1 lakh crore in the Global City project at Gurugram and will offer single-window system for various clearances the investors require.

Single-window system Officials of industries will not have to make rounds of various offices to get electricity, water and other permissions

All permissions will be granted through a single-window system, the CM said

The state is all set to develop the world’s largest jungle safari on 10K acres in the Aravalli range

Its development will not only give a major boost to tourism, but also provide ample job opportunities to the locals, the CM said

Addressing a press conference after returning from Dubai, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said a single-window system would be adopted to speed up the execution of works related to the Global City’s development. The state has also earmarked land for setting up the world’s largest safari on 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh.

Speaking about the Global City project that would come up on 1,080 acres in three phases, he said the plots would be sold in the mixed-land-use format. “Based on their demand, the plots of 100 acres, 50 acres, 20 acres and five acres will be allotted to industries. An investment of around Rs 1 lakh crore is likely to come through this project,” the CM said.

For this project, the officials of industries would not have to make rounds of various offices to get electricity, water and other permissions. All permissions would be granted through the single-window system, he said.

Stating that the companies would not face any difficulty under the project, the CM said they would have to show the progress as regards construction in three years.

Stating that Haryana was all set to develop the world’s largest jungle safari on 10,000 acres in the Aravalli range, the CM said, “The development of the jungle safari will not only give a major boost to tourism, but also provide ample employment opportunities to the locals.”

At present, the largest curated safari park outside Africa is in Sharjah. It is spread on 2,000 acres. This planned safari will have 10 zones, including a large herbarium, aviary, four zones for big cats, a large area for herbivores, an area for exotic animal and birds, an underwater feature, nature trails, tourism zones, botanical gardens, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal and desert, among others.

The Chief Minister said the companies having international experience in designing and operating such facilities had been shortlisted for the project.

“Around 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals and reptiles and 57 species of butterflies that exist in the Aravalli range will be included in this safari,” the CM said.

Khattar said during his Dubai visit, he held discussions with various placement companies there. “As per the need of those placement companies, the youth will be trained and sent abroad for employment. This work will be carried forward by the Haryana Overseas Placement Cell under the Foreign Cooperation Department,” he said.

Responding to a question, the CM claimed that 5.5 lakh employment opportunities had been generated in the state because of foreign and national investment. Replying to another question, he said pension benefits had been given to 12,763 new beneficiaries over the past four months through Parivar Pehchan Patra.

