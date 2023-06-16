Govt forcefully giving solar connections to farmers, says Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the government was forcefully giving solar pump connections to 20,000 farmers who had applied for 10 BHP electric tubewell connections.

“This has led to widespread anger among farmers as solar pumps are not effective in many areas. Farmers will be deprived of irrigation, especially in winter,” he said.