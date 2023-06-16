Govt forcefully giving solar connections to farmers, says Hooda

Chandigarh, June 15
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said the government was forcefully giving solar pump connections to 20,000 farmers who had applied for 10 BHP electric tubewell connections.
“This has led to widespread anger among farmers as solar pumps are not effective in many areas. Farmers will be deprived of irrigation, especially in winter,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit