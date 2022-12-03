Haryana Govt forms 38-member ad hoc panel to manage affairs of state gurdwaras

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 2

The Haryana Government has announced a new 38-member ad hoc committee under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act to manage, supervise, and take over all assets of gurdwaras in the state.

The panel will manage affairs of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) till constitution of the new management committee or 18 months, whichever is earlier.

In a major reshuffle, just eight members from the previous 41-member panel, which was nominated by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in 2014, including former HSGMC presidents Baljit Singh Daduwal and Jagdish Singh Jhinda, former senior-vice president Didar Singh Nalvi, Bhupinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Rana Bhatti and Mohanjeet Singh, have found place in the new committee, while the remaining names are new.

Media coordinator of Haryana Chief Minister Ramneek Singh, rebel Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Ravinder Kaur, and BS Bindra, a close aide of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, have found place in the new committee.

Recently, Bindra had found himself in the middle of a controversy after his video of bowing down before Anil Vij while dancing had gone viral. Later, he had to apologise. Winner Singh from Saha of Ambala, who owns a production house, has also found a mention in the government's notification.

The Deputy Chairman, Haryana Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, who has also been nominated, said, “I will make all efforts to fulfil expectations of the government and work for the shrines in the state.”

A senior Sikh community leader said, “The previous committee was constituted by the Congress government, which had appointed members as per its liking without even paying much attention on the fact that whether the person had played any role in the formation of the Haryana committee or not. Now, the same has been done by the BJP. Such things are expected and we can't say or do much in government's decisions.”

Former president of the HSGMC (Ad hoc) Jagdish Singh Jhinda, said "The government has announced a new ad-hoc committee and it will elect the new chairperson. But the real committee will be elected by the Sikh Sangat. We have struggled for the separate gurdwara management committee and our objective has been successfully achieved. Now, the committee will work for the welfare of the Sikhs and shrines in the state.”

Former senior vice-president of the HSGMC, Didar Singh Nalvi, said, “I had started this movement and spent 21 years of my life for a separate committee. I have always worked sincerely and will continue to do so for the committee.”

Meanwhile, BS Bindra and Sudarshan Singh

Sehgal from Ambala Cantonment met the Home Minister to express their gratitude.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, “The Haryana Government has announced the committee as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Three more members for the panel will be announced soon.”

