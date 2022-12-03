 Haryana Govt forms 38-member ad hoc panel to manage affairs of state gurdwaras : The Tribune India

Haryana Govt forms 38-member ad hoc panel to manage affairs of state gurdwaras

Panel announced as per Supreme Court order: Anil Vij

Haryana Govt forms 38-member ad hoc panel to manage affairs of state gurdwaras

Newly appointed members BS Bindra and Sudarshan Singh Sehgal meet Home Minister Anil Vij (centre) in Ambala on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 2

The Haryana Government has announced a new 38-member ad hoc committee under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act to manage, supervise, and take over all assets of gurdwaras in the state.

Panel announced as per Supreme Court order

The Haryana Government has announced the committee as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Three more members for the panel will be announced soon. -- Anil Vij, Home Minister

The panel will manage affairs of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) till constitution of the new management committee or 18 months, whichever is earlier.

In a major reshuffle, just eight members from the previous 41-member panel, which was nominated by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in 2014, including former HSGMC presidents Baljit Singh Daduwal and Jagdish Singh Jhinda, former senior-vice president Didar Singh Nalvi, Bhupinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Rana Bhatti and Mohanjeet Singh, have found place in the new committee, while the remaining names are new.

Media coordinator of Haryana Chief Minister Ramneek Singh, rebel Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Ravinder Kaur, and BS Bindra, a close aide of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, have found place in the new committee.

Recently, Bindra had found himself in the middle of a controversy after his video of bowing down before Anil Vij while dancing had gone viral. Later, he had to apologise. Winner Singh from Saha of Ambala, who owns a production house, has also found a mention in the government's notification.

The Deputy Chairman, Haryana Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, who has also been nominated, said, “I will make all efforts to fulfil expectations of the government and work for the shrines in the state.”

A senior Sikh community leader said, “The previous committee was constituted by the Congress government, which had appointed members as per its liking without even paying much attention on the fact that whether the person had played any role in the formation of the Haryana committee or not. Now, the same has been done by the BJP. Such things are expected and we can't say or do much in government's decisions.”

Former president of the HSGMC (Ad hoc) Jagdish Singh Jhinda, said "The government has announced a new ad-hoc committee and it will elect the new chairperson. But the real committee will be elected by the Sikh Sangat. We have struggled for the separate gurdwara management committee and our objective has been successfully achieved. Now, the committee will work for the welfare of the Sikhs and shrines in the state.”

Former senior vice-president of the HSGMC, Didar Singh Nalvi, said, “I had started this movement and spent 21 years of my life for a separate committee. I have always worked sincerely and will continue to do so for the committee.”

Meanwhile, BS Bindra and Sudarshan Singh

Sehgal from Ambala Cantonment met the Home Minister to express their gratitude.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, “The Haryana Government has announced the committee as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Three more members for the panel will be announced soon.”

#Ambala #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

2
Diaspora

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

3
Punjab

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

4
Trending

Man dies after iron rod breaks window, pierces his neck on board Delhi-Kanpur train

5
Nation

Narco test: Aaftab killed Shraddha in 'a fit of rage', reveals about her mobile phone, weapons he used to chop her body

6
Delhi

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

7
Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

8
Punjab

Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India, says Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

10
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...

IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab


Cities

View All

MC shifts vends to designated spot

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

3 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 44.95 lakh in Paris auction

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter slept in other room; accused arrested in Patiala

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes addl charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic