Govt has put every family of Haryana under debt of Rs 6L: Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP-JJP government of pushing Haryana into a debt trap. He said wrong economic policies of the government had pushed the state to the total debt of Rs 3,11,779 crore and every household in Haryana had a debt of about Rs 6 lakh.

Hooda also expressed concern over the fact that the rate of credit growth in the state was more than the growth rate.“The credit growth rate of the state has reached 18 per cent, while a report by a research firm, ICRA, states that during the Congress government, the agricultural growth rate of Haryana, which is among the leading states in agriculture, has fallen to minus 2.5 per cent. Haryana is not even included in the top 10 states in agriculture growth rate. Haryana’s industrial growth has reached -1.7 per cent. The service sector growth is also a serious problem as the growth rate of service sector is -6.8 per cent,” Hooda pointed out. “During the eight years of the BJP government, no medical college, big university, national or international-level institute, new railway or metro line, any big industry or project has come up in Haryana. Despite this, as to why did the government take loans of lakhs of crores is beyond comprehension. The government should tell where all this money was spent,” he demanded.

