Govt holds parleys with medicos, hopes withdrawal of stir

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 25

Top officials of the Haryana Government held talks with a delegation comprising representatives of MBBS students from the Rohtak PGIMS and other state-run medical colleges today.

The MBBS students, who have been staging protest against the state government’s bond policy for 25 days, were invited for talks in Chandigarh to resolve the deadlock.

As per an official communiqué released late in the evening, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Health) G Anupama, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to CM Dr Amit Kumar Agarwal and Director (Medical Education and Research) Aditya Dahiya were present at the meeting.

“The students were told that the underlying idea behind the bond policy was to meet the shortage of doctors at government hospitals, which was in the larger interest of the common people,” states

the communiqué.

The students were told that if they had any objections or apprehensiona regarding the policy, they should submit the same in writing and those would be considered sympathetically.

The students were also appealed to end their stir as it was causing inconvenience to the people.

“The government hopes the students will now withdraw their stir,” the statement said.

On the other hand, representatives of the protesting students maintained that they would take a final call after discussing the points taken up at the meeting with their classmates.