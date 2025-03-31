DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Govt invites applications for posts of HRERA, HREAT members

Govt invites applications for posts of HRERA, HREAT members

The Haryana Government has invited applications for the posts of member (judicial) and member (technical) of the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (HREAT) and the member of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram. According to a communication issued...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:05 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
The Haryana Government has invited applications for the posts of member (judicial) and member (technical) of the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (HREAT) and the member of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram.

According to a communication issued by the Town and Country Planning Department, the judicial member should have held judicial office in India for at least 15 years or should be a member of the Indian legal service and held the post of the additional secretary. An advocate with 20 years’ experience of dealing with real estate matters would also be eligible for the post.

For the post of the member (technical), the applicant should be well-versed with the fields of urban development, housing, real estate development, infrastructure, economics, planning, law, commerce, accountancy, industry and management for 20 years of held the post of additional secretary in the Central Government.

The applicant for the post of HRERA member should have adequate knowledge of and professional experience of at least 15 years in the urban development, housing, real estate development, housing, infrastructure and economics.

