Govt invokes ESMA as doctors plan indefinite strike from today

After a two-day mass casual leave that disrupted medical services across the state, government doctors have announced they will shut down all services and proceed on an indefinite strike from tomorrow, following the state government’s refusal to implement the modified Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme. The striking doctors have also declared that they will not perform emergency or post-mortem duties.

Advertisement

In response to the escalating standoff, the Haryana Government has invoked the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (HESMA), 1974. An order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi states that, under the powers granted by Section 4A(1) of HESMA, “the Governor of Haryana hereby prohibits any strike by doctors and any other categories of staff working under the Health Department, Haryana, for a period of six months from the date of publication of this order in the Official Gazette.” The order, published on December 9, argues that uninterrupted medical services are essential for public health and that any strike would “gravely affect public health and services essential for the life of the community.”

Advertisement

The government has also reminded employees that under Section 5 of the Act, any doctor or health department staff member participating in or instigating a strike “shall be guilty of an offence.” Section 7 provides for punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has accused the government of failing to initiate dialogue. “Since no offer of talks or negotiations has been initiated by the government despite several appeals by HCMSA through various newspapers and news channels, we are proceeding on indefinite strike,” said Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president of HCMSA.

The State Action Committee of HCMSA met today and resolved to intensify the protest after the government refused to implement the modified ACP scheme. In a press statement, the committee said, “All kinds of medical services will be shut down for an indefinite period till our demands are met. It is again reiterated that strike has never been our priority and motive and we are always open for solutions through dialogues.”

Advertisement

Doctors say Chief Minister Nayab Saini had approved the ACP modification in July 2024, with minutes on file noting a grade pay structure of Rs 6,600 at five years, Rs 8,000 at 10 years and Rs 9,500 at 15 years. The Finance Department estimated the annual financial burden at Rs 9.75 crore. “Even Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has agreed to our demand, but not the bureaucrats,” said Dr Khyalia.

Currently, government doctors receive grade pay of Rs 7,600 after 10 years and Rs 8,700 after 15 years.

Negotiations held on December 5 — chaired initially by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, followed by meetings with Chief Principal Secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Sudhir Rajpal — failed to break the deadlock. “Though it was agreed that government will not go for direct Senior Medical Officer (SMO) recruitments. Even that decision has not been implemented yet,” Dr Khyalia added.