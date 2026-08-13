DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Govt job aspirants protest in Rohtak over recruitment delays

Govt job aspirants protest in Rohtak over recruitment delays

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:43 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Social activist Naveen Jaihind with job aspirants in Rohtak on Wednesday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Frustration over delayed appointments, merit-list disputes and document-related issues came to the fore on Wednesday as government job aspirants from different places gathered at Mansarovar Park and raised their concerns with social activist and former AAP state president Naveen Jaihind.

Advertisement

A candidate from the Mewat Cadre Recruitment 2024 alleged that despite scoring above the cut-off, he was excluded from the merit list over a document-related issue. He said only 10 days were given to complete the recruitment process, but the necessary certificates could not be prepared in time. The candidate questioned why applicants were not informed earlier if there were deficiencies in their documents.

Advertisement

Another candidate raised the issue of the 2024 Mewat JBT recruitment. He questioned why he was allowed to take the examination if his OBC certificate was later deemed ineligible. According to the candidate, his name appeared on the shortlist, which comprised three times the number of vacancies, after the examination, and his marks were above the cut-off.

Advertisement

The candidate asked why he was subsequently excluded from the final merit list. He said applicants were being advised to approach the courts, but repeated litigation was financially difficult for economically weaker candidates.

Another aspirant said a revised result was issued on June 14, 2025, but he was still awaiting joining. According to him, the matter remained pending in court for nearly 12 to 13 months and was cleared on July 14, 2026. However, the appointment had still not been issued. The candidate demanded that the government grant appointments as soon as possible.

Advertisement

“Youngsters accompanying me are not merely candidates who have passed the CET, but are meritorious individuals — and in many cases, candidates who have already been selected. Among them are youths who have been struggling through the recruitment process for the past two to three years,” said Jaihind while talking to the media on the occasion.

He urged the government and opposition parties to take up the matter seriously and ensure that eligible candidates receive appointments without further delay.

Jaihind also announced the formation of a “Bharti Thoko Gang” comprising candidates affected by recruitment-related issues. He clarified that the campaign was not aimed at stopping recruitments, but at ensuring that pending recruitment processes are completed and eligible candidates are given appointments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts