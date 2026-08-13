Govt job aspirants protest in Rohtak over recruitment delays

Frustration over delayed appointments, merit-list disputes and document-related issues came to the fore on Wednesday as government job aspirants from different places gathered at Mansarovar Park and raised their concerns with social activist and former AAP state president Naveen Jaihind.

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A candidate from the Mewat Cadre Recruitment 2024 alleged that despite scoring above the cut-off, he was excluded from the merit list over a document-related issue. He said only 10 days were given to complete the recruitment process, but the necessary certificates could not be prepared in time. The candidate questioned why applicants were not informed earlier if there were deficiencies in their documents.

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Another candidate raised the issue of the 2024 Mewat JBT recruitment. He questioned why he was allowed to take the examination if his OBC certificate was later deemed ineligible. According to the candidate, his name appeared on the shortlist, which comprised three times the number of vacancies, after the examination, and his marks were above the cut-off.

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The candidate asked why he was subsequently excluded from the final merit list. He said applicants were being advised to approach the courts, but repeated litigation was financially difficult for economically weaker candidates.

Another aspirant said a revised result was issued on June 14, 2025, but he was still awaiting joining. According to him, the matter remained pending in court for nearly 12 to 13 months and was cleared on July 14, 2026. However, the appointment had still not been issued. The candidate demanded that the government grant appointments as soon as possible.

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“Youngsters accompanying me are not merely candidates who have passed the CET, but are meritorious individuals — and in many cases, candidates who have already been selected. Among them are youths who have been struggling through the recruitment process for the past two to three years,” said Jaihind while talking to the media on the occasion.

He urged the government and opposition parties to take up the matter seriously and ensure that eligible candidates receive appointments without further delay.

Jaihind also announced the formation of a “Bharti Thoko Gang” comprising candidates affected by recruitment-related issues. He clarified that the campaign was not aimed at stopping recruitments, but at ensuring that pending recruitment processes are completed and eligible candidates are given appointments.