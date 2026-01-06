Govt launches portal to regularise factories outside industrial zones

As a New Year gift to over two lakh industrial units in the state, the government has finally launched a portal for the regularisation of factories operating outside designated industrial zones. Factory clusters can now apply through the portal at https://tcpharyana.gov.in/RUIC to obtain legal recognition, enabling them to avail of economic schemes and access civic facilities at their doorsteps.

Under the scheme, a cluster comprising 50 or more factories established on a minimum of 10 acres of land at a single site can collectively apply for regularisation.

“We express our gratitude to the Chief Minister for this significant initiative. The operationalisation of the RUIC (Regularisation/Use–Non-Conforming Zone) portal by the Haryana Government for industrial units located in non-conforming zones is a major relief for the state’s industries. This decision reflects an understanding of the practical problems faced by industries for many years. Units operating in non-conforming zones have long struggled with issues related to legal clarity, banking access and expansion plans. This initiative is a concrete step toward resolving those challenges,” said Deepak Maini, president of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industries of India (PFTI).

At present, only factories located within notified industrial zones are legally recognised. The state government estimates that around two lakh factories and manufacturing units are operating outside such zones in districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Rohtak, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Hisar, Karnal and Panchkula.

In Gurugram, notified industrial areas include IMT Manesar, Udyog Vihar Phases 1-5 and HSVP industrial sectors. However, the majority of MSMEs operate from unrecognised clusters such as Kadipur, Khandsa, Pataudi and Behrampur. Most of these units are ancillary industries linked to the automobile, textile, rubber and garment sectors.

“Despite contributing significantly to the state’s income, we were deprived of basic infrastructure facilities. Whenever we approached civic authorities for road development, sewer lines or drainage, we were told that there was no budget for unauthorised areas. With regularisation, these areas will finally receive civic amenities,” said Virender Dahiya, a local industrialist from Daultabad.

Addressing concerns regarding factories located in residential areas or highly polluting ‘red category’ industries such as dyeing units, a government official clarified that the scheme is similar to the regularisation of illegal residential colonies.

“Industries operating in these clusters will still be required to comply with all existing rules and laws, including pollution control norms. No changes have been made to the regulatory framework governing industrial operations,” the official said.

The regularisation process will also make it easier to transfer ownership of factories and obtain government approvals and no-objection certificates.