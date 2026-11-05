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Home / Haryana / Govt launches ‘SAATH’ project to support student mental health

Govt launches ‘SAATH’ project to support student mental health

Programme targets exam anxiety, bullying, digital addiction, emotional wellbeing

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has launched ‘SAATH’ project, a structured school-based mental health support initiative for students of Classes VI to XII. Spearheaded by Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, the project aims at the early identification and management of psychological challenges such as exam anxiety, depression, bullying and digital addiction.

Sharing details of the proposed programme on Monday, Dr Misra said the project envisages a coordinated mechanism involving the Health and School Education Departments, teachers, parents, student volunteers, counsellors, clinical psychologists and psychiatrists.

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The framework will integrate 122 counsellors from the Health Department into the support system. It also proposes the involvement of psychology-trained teachers and specialised mental health services to ensure timely professional assistance for students in need. To address age-specific challenges, the programme will operate through two distinct tiers.

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For students of Classes VI to VIII, the focus will be on puberty-related changes, building self-confidence and strengthening parent-child communication. Teachers will be trained to identify early warning signs such as persistent sadness, social withdrawal and declining academic performance.

The programme will also address issues such as gaming addiction, sleep deprivation and family-related stress.

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For students of Classes IX to XII, the emphasis will be on managing board examination pressure, competitive entrance tests, career-related uncertainty and emotional exhaustion. The initiative will also address concerns such as body-image issues, substance abuse and relationship distress.

Special emphasis will be placed on recognising warning signs of self-harm and suicidal tendencies. Teachers and designated personnel will be sensitised to identify such cases and facilitate immediate referral to mental health professionals for appropriate intervention.

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