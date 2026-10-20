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Home / Haryana / Govt medical college wins global award for student leadership initiative

Govt medical college wins global award for student leadership initiative

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A team from the BPS Government Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, won IMU-Ron Harden Innovation in Medical Education Award 2026.
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A faculty team from BPS Government Medical College (BPSGMC) for Women in Khanpur Kalan has won the prestigious IMU-Ron Harden Innovation in Medical Education (IMU-RHIME) Award 2026 for its student leadership programme, NEST (Network of Student Leaders).

This marks the first time the award’s rolling trophy has come to India since it was instituted in 2008. The award was presented at the 19th International Medical Education Conference, held at IMU University in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 11 October.

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An international panel, which included Professor Ronald Harden, after whom the award is named, judged five shortlisted innovations from different countries. Under NEST, 278 medical students from 11 colleges across India received leadership training and went on to lead 63 projects addressing community health issues, including menstrual hygiene, cervical cancer awareness, child marriage and drug abuse.

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Dr Sumita Sethi, Professor of Ophthalmology, presented the winning work on behalf of the college team, which also includes Dr Renu Garg and Dr Ruchi Agarwal.

The Director congratulated the team on its achievement, describing it as a matter of pride not only for Haryana but also for the Indian medical fraternity.

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