Govt misled House over Rohtak’s HTL land row: Cong leader Batra

Reiterating concerns over the Haryana Telecom Limited (HTL) land issue in Rohtak, former Home Minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra has alleged that the state government presented “misleading” and “incomplete” information in the Vidhan Sabha during the recently concluded Budget session.

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Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Batra claimed the government was either inadequately briefed by its officials or had deliberately misled the House on several aspects of the matter. These included the Rs 77.65-crore waiver of penal interest, the land licence controversy and the felling of more than 500 sheesham trees on the disputed land.

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Calling it a case of serious undervaluation and transfer of public-linked assets, Batra alleged that the Chief Minister wrongly described the HTL matter as a loan case. According to records, he said, no loan was ever extended by the then Congress government. Instead, the company was granted a five-year, interest-free sales tax deferment to promote industry.

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“After the deferment period ended, the amount crystallised into a principal liability of Rs 15.66 crore, along with Rs 3 crore owed to the Industries Department, taking the total liability to Rs 18.29 crore. A mortgage deed in favour of the government was duly executed on May 12, 1998, making the CM’s ‘loan’ claim factually incorrect,” Batra asserted.

He further stated that, according to the government’s own affidavit before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the collector rate of the 18-acre HTL land was around Rs 75 crore, the market rate over Rs 200 crore, and the present estimated value nearly Rs 300 crore. Despite this, a Rs 110-crore bid was allegedly ignored, while another company was allowed to acquire the land for just Rs 25.14 crore.

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Batra also alleged that more than 500 sheesham trees were felled on the land and demanded registration of an FIR. He urged the Rohtak Deputy Commissioner to submit a fair report, clearly stating that the land covered under the licence application was already under lease, and therefore no No-Objection Certificate should be issued.