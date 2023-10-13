Government mulls allowing mgmts to hire teachers for 2-6 months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the government was considering giving school management committees the right to hire teachers for a period of two to six months.

He said this while interacting with the members of school management committees as part of the ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme held through audio conferencing in New Delhi.

He said the government had spent approximately Rs 3,500 crore to provide various facilities in schools. He said approximately 14,000 government schools were running in the state and school management committees had been formed to supervise these schools.

The CM said, “These committees have 12 members in schools with up to 300 students, 16 members for schools with up to 500 students and 20 members for a strength of more than 500 students.”

He said they had empowered the school management committees and provided them the authority for procurement, construction and operation.

He said, “The school management committees, which have been allowed to carry out construction works up to Rs 25 lakh, have executed civil works with such expertise that there has been a saving of 15 to 20 per cent.” Besides, the quality of construction material and finished buildings was better than the ones built by contractors, he added.

