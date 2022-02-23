Govt mulls centre to train drivers

Chandigarh, February 22
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that the state government was contemplating to open a “centre of excellence” to provide training to commercial drivers in the state. In this regard, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) HR head PK Jain called on him today. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...