Govt must bring out 'white paper' on off-Budget borrowings: Kiran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Former minister Kiran Choudhry termed the Haryana Budget as regressive, directionless and antithetical for the poor, marginalised sections, farmers and unemployed youth of the state.

She said as per recent CAG reports, the state government often resorted to off-Budget borrowings. Kiran said the declared debt to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio, excluding off-Budget borrowings up to March 21, was 31.2, whereas it was 31.3 including off-Budget borrowings for this period.

Stating that off-Budget borrowings are a ploy to bypass the collective scrutiny of the Budget, she said she would raise the issue in the House. She also demanded that the state government should bring out a white paper on off-Budget borrowings and the rate of interest on which the money has been borrowed by the government from the market.

Pointing out the alleged jugglery of figures in the Budget, she said last year, she had vehemently protested against the state government for reflecting an amount of over Rs 4,000 crore received as back to back loans from the Centre in lieu of GST shortfall as state tax revenue.

“Unfortunately, this year too, the government will be showing repeated loans received from the Centre in lieu of GST shortfall as state tax revenue, which is against norms and procedures of accounting and public finance,” she said.

In the previous Budget, the estimate for the government debt liability was Rs 2.44 lakh crore, which ballooned to Rs 2.56 lakh crore in the revised estimates. Similarly, it is apprehended that the debt liability pegged at a whopping Rs 2.86 lakh crore in the Budget estimates this year may exceed to Rs 3 lakh crore in the revised estimates next year, she said.

She said the allocation for the education sector had been drastically cut from 11.12 per cent of the total Budget allocations last year to 10.97 per cent this year. Similarly, it has been reduced from 4.85 per cent last year to 4.74 per cent this year for health and family welfare and from 6.82 per cent last year to 6.79 per cent this year for social welfare and nutrition.