Govt notifies norms to curb vector-borne diseases

The state government has notified the amended Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya and Japanese Encephalitis) Regulations, 2024. The Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Dr Sumita Misra, said the notification has been issued under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, in view of the continued threat posed by outbreaks of vector-borne diseases. The regulations, which came into effect immediately, will remain in force till March 31, 2027.

Under the new framework, all government and private hospitals, clinics and laboratories are required to report every confirmed case of vector-borne disease to the Civil Surgeon concerned within 24 hours of detection, along with all vital details of the patient. The information must also be updated on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal to ensure real-time monitoring.

The notification lays down strict diagnostic protocols. A malaria case can be declared to be positive only after confirmation through microscopy or antigen-based Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and proper treatment for the illness must be administered as per Government of India’s drug policy. Similarly, all dengue cases must be confirmed through ELISA-based NS1, ELISA-based IgM or RT-PCR tests. The NS1 test is to be conducted for patients who have had fever for less than five days, whereas patients who have had fever for more than five days are to be prescribed the IgM antibody test. To protect patients from excessive medical expenses during outbreaks, the government has capped the cost of the recommended dengue tests. Private hospitals and laboratories are not permitted to charge more than Rs 600 for ELISA-based NS1 and IgM tests.