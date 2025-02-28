Govt of paper leaks, scams running the state: Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the government of paper leaks and scams is running Haryana as papers from school board to recruitment, Group D to HCS, have been leaked during the BJP government.

“Now with the leak of the Class 12 board exam paper, it is clear that the paper leak mafia has established its dominance at every level in this government. It seems the government is being run not by the BJP, but by the paper leak mafia,” the former Chief Minister said.

“Just a few days ago, a new name was added to the chain of paper scams — Rohtak University MBBS paper. New revelations are being made every day in the MBBS paper scam exposed in Pandit BD Sharma University of Health Sciences. The papers that had irregularities were made to disappear. Rs 3-5 lakh were being taken from the students for each subject to get them passed. To commit fraud in the paper, pens were used whose ink was dried and later cleaned,” he added.

For this, the copy of the paper was sent out of the university and after writing the correct answer there, it was again submitted to the centre. This fraud was not only happening in the MBBS paper, but also in NEET-UG and Foreign Medical Graduates paper, he added.

Hooda said there should be a high-level impartial investigation of all the paper leak scams of this government. “Congress raised this demand at every level from the road to the Assembly. But the government always seemed to run away from the investigation as it also knows that the day it will be investigated, many big names can also get caught in the trap,” he added.

Hooda said this is not the first paper scam of the BJP government. Even before this, this government has committed dozens of paper and recruitment scams.