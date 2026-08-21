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Home / Haryana / Govt offers Rs 20L aid to MSMEs for cleaner generators, boilers

Govt offers Rs 20L aid to MSMEs for cleaner generators, boilers

Targets installation of 1,400 new DG sets in Gurugram, Faridabad

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has notified a subsidy scheme under which Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) can get 50% reimbursement, up to Rs 20 lakh, on the purchase of new diesel generator (DG) sets that comply with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) emission standards.

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The scheme, notified by the Industry and Commerce Department on August 19, targets the installation of 1,400 new DG sets in Gurugram and Faridabad. MSMEs can also avail themselves of reimbursement of 50% of the cost of Retrofit Emission Control Devices, up to Rs 5 lakh, for existing DG sets.

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The incentives form part of the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development HCAPSD 2025-31, aimed at reducing industrial and urban air pollution by facilitating a shift towards cleaner fuels and technologies.

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According to the HCAPSD report, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has estimated that stationary diesel generators account for 18% of urban pollution. The state notification notes that emissions from ageing DG sets can exceed permissible standards by up to 11 times and contribute 7-18% to ambient air pollution.

The first phase, spread over two years, will cover industrial units in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonepat. Besides purchasing new CPCB-compliant DG sets, units will be encouraged to retrofit existing generators for cleaner fuels or convert them to dual-fuel operation.

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The scheme will be expanded to the remaining NCR districts in the second phase and to non-NCR areas in the third phase, with each phase lasting two years. All supported DG sets and retrofit systems will have to comply with CPCB emission norms and directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

Separately, the government has notified an assistance scheme for cleaner industrial boilers. Under it, MSMEs will get 50% of the cost, up to Rs 20 lakh, for purchasing the first 1,000 boilers operating on piped natural gas (PNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) or other gaseous fuels.

For conversion of existing boilers to PNG/CNG, financial assistance of up to 50% of the conversion cost, capped at Rs 10 lakh per unit, will be provided.

The government said industrial boilers using conventional fuels such as coal, pet coke and heavy fuel oil are significant sources of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Small and micro enterprises in sectors such as chemicals, pulp and paper and sugar often depend on inefficient boilers, resulting in high fossil-fuel consumption and pollution.

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