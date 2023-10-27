Govt okays Rs 76 cr for Civil Hospital building at Assandh in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 26

The government has approved Rs 76.19 crore for the construction of a 100-bed Civil Hospital at Assandh in the district.

The hospital will provide quality health care services to the people of Assandh and nearby areas. It will have medicine, surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, radiology, pathology, blood bank, emergency and other departments. Local residents have been demanding this facility for a long time. Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi also raised the issue in the state Assembly twice.

Earlier, it was a Community Health Centre (CHC). The government upgraded it to a 100-bed hospital last year with the facility of a trauma centre, but the space is insufficient to run an upgraded hospital there.

Posts of doctors, paramedics and other staff members have been sanctioned. Around 20 doctors were sent there. Some of them, however, got themselves transferred, while some have been assigned duties at nearby PHCs due to space constraints.

“I raised this issue so that the people of the area can get better health facilities. Assandh is situated on the border of four districts (Karnal, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat) and the headquarters of these districts are at a distance of around 45 km from it. On my demand, the hospital was upgraded by the government, but no facility was extended, due to which residents faced a lot of difficulties,” said Gogi.

