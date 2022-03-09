Govt, Oppn differ on rising debt burden

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 8

The government and the Opposition rarely see eye to eye on anything and the growing debt borrowings of the state are something they never agree on.

While CM Manohar Lal Khattar who is also the Finance Minister sees the increase in debt liability as a healthy sign, the Congress seems unimpressed by the growing “burden”.

In Haryana, the state’s debt liability has grown from Rs 1,01,709 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 2,43,779 crore for 2022-23. It is likely to increase by nearly Rs 20,000 crore over last year. However, the state debt liability to GSDP ratio, at 24.52 per cent, continues to be well within the prescribed limit of 33.3 per cent in 2022-23, as per the Central Finance Commission’s recommendation.

Stating that they had tried to bring a Budget for the common man, Khattar was completely unfazed by the risings loan. He justified the growing debt stating that a good economy should resort to loans for meeting capital expenses.

“Our revenue goes towards revenue expenses. If we want to make any capital expenditure, taking loans is the only option. Without loans, no government can move forward. Also, our loan-taking capacity goes up with the increase in GSDP,” the CM said.

However, Congress leader from Haryana, Randeep Singh Surjewala, took a dig at the ever-increasing borrowing. He said that Haryana’s total loan was Rs 70,931 crore in 48 years — from 1966 to 2014-15. In seven years, from 2015-2022, the loan increased by 215 per cent to Rs 2,23,768 crore. “In seven years, the Khattar government took a loan of Rs 1,52,837 crore. Where has that money gone?” he asked.