Govt opposes move for parallel power distribution licence in Gurugram-Nuh

Energy Minister Anil Vij today said the state government was opposing the proposal to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence in Gurugram-Nuh to private power companies and urged the Opposition to oppose the move as well.

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Vij was responding to a question on the second day of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha here. In his recent statements, Vij had maintained that the application for a parallel electricity distribution licence was submitted directly to the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) and not through the Energy Department.

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“The HERC sought the state government’s response on the matter of parallel electricity distribution licence and we have opposed it on every point. Contrary to the statement that the nod has been given, I want to clarify that the government would continue to oppose the proposal. We will approach the court if need be,” he said.

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Vij informed the House that an open hearing was also held in this regard, in which the state government opposed the move.

“The Commission constituted a three-member Expert Committee, which recommended that electricity distribution could be permitted. We opposed that recommendation as well. The matter is slated to come up for a hearing on September 3, and the Opposition should also oppose it,” he stated.

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Meanwhile, tempers ran high during a question by Gulha MLA Devender Hans over the delay in construction of a sports stadium.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goyal said Haryana was known only for “kisan and jawan (farmers and soldiers)” earlier. “It was the BJP that promoted sports culture through its policies. Now, it is recognised for its players,” he said, evoking a strong reaction from the Congress.

As Congress MLAs rejected the BJP’s argument and staked claim to having rolled out player-friendly policies, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the government’s intentions and policies were behind the medal haul in Haryana. The treasury benches thumped their desks.

To a question by Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats on vacancies and health facilities, Minister Arti Rao said there were only 29 vacant posts.

Vats raised the issue of the death of four youths who had entered a village well to save a calf, alleging that they were not attended to promptly.

“The response of our team was quick but these youth had inhaled a lot of gas. The team at the spot was asked to lower oxygen pipes in the well which was not possible,” she stated, armed with a report of the entire incident received from the Deputy Commissioner.

However, Vats challenged her by stating that medical help had not arrived on time. In response to another question, Vij said iron pillars used for power supply would be replaced with concrete ones on priority.

Congress MLA Mamman Khan raised the matter of alleged corruption in the 5 MLD STP and sought a list of officers responsible for the same. However, Minister Ranbir Gangwa said there was no corruption involved and an STP of augmented capacity had come up.