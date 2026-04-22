Govt orders third party audit of Ayushman claims

The Haryana Government has ordered mandatory third-party audits under the Ayushman Bharat to strengthen transparency and curb fraudulent claims, with Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Sumita Misra issuing the directive during a high-level review meeting on Monday.

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Misra said strict audit mechanisms would be implemented across all stages of claims processing, with the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited tasked with overseeing Third Party Administrator functions.

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She also directed officials to devise a strategy to increase claims from government medical colleges and public health institutions, ensuring better utilisation of the scheme.

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Emphasising patient welfare, Misra said chronic haemodialysis must be actively covered under the scheme so that kidney patients requiring regular treatment receive full financial support without hardship.

The review noted that Haryana has settled nearly 28 lakh claims under Ayushman Bharat and the state’s CHIRAYU scheme, with more than Rs 3,900 crore disbursed so far. In the current financial year 2025-26 alone, claims have crossed Rs 1,500 crore, indicating increased awareness and uptake.