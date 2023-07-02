Govt plans to empower women SHGs in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said here today that the state government was formulating a policy aimed at empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) operating in the state.

This decision comes as a response to the suggestion put forth by Vini Mahajan, Secretary in the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, for involving women in drinking water and sanitation schemes. The meeting was convened to review the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in the state here today.

During the meeting, Mahajan lauded the achievements of the Haryana Government in successfully providing tap water to every household well ahead of the target set by the ministry under the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission, which aimed to ensure tap water supply to every household by 2024.

Mahajan emphasised the importance of encouraging women’s involvement in the operation and maintenance of works under the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes. Recognising the significant role women play in society, she highlighted how their active participation would contribute to the success and sustainability of drinking water and sanitation related initiatives.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary(ACS), Public Health Engineering, AK Singh assured the secretary that the state government had been ensuring clean drinking water to every household in the state.

Kaushal reiterated the state’s commitment to achieve ODF (Open Defecation Free) and ODF Plus status by ensuring effective solid waste management, liquid waste management and proper disposal of plastic waste in villages of the state.