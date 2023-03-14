Govt plans to transform underdeveloped blocks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The state government has come up with the Block Parivartan Scheme to identify and develop one underdeveloped block in every district of the state.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries where 18 pledges and nine key performance indicators (KPIs) were finalised to identify underdeveloped blocks.

Under the programme, one underdeveloped block would be identified in each district and work initiated on the basis of key performance indicators, including poverty eradication, infrastructure and governance, health and nutrition, education, skilling equality and empowerment, water and sanitation, energy management, social development, agriculture and irrigation. The indicators would be monitored on monthly and quarterly bases.

Kaushal said a competition would be organised among the selected blocks. The best performing block would be suitably rewarded. He directed the nodal officers appointed by the departments to expedite the work for identifying underdeveloped blocks in all districts.

The nodal officers would regularly monitor and maintain progress report of the underdeveloped blocks, he said.

He directed the officers concerned to maintain coordination while implementing and working on the key performance indicators that would lead to overall development of underdeveloped blocks.

Contest among selected blocks