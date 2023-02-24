Govt playing game of repaying loan by taking loan: Hooda

Chandigarh, February 23
Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today expressed disappointment over the Budget presented by the BJP-JJP government. He said it was against farmers, labourers, employees, small traders, poor and middle class, youth and housewives.
Hooda said the government had announced a spending of Rs 20,340 crore on education, which is just 2 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), and recommended 6 per cent spending on the new education policy. Similarly, the government had announced a spending Rs 9,647 crore on health services, which is only 5.2 per cent of the Budget.
Talking about the agriculture sector, Hooda said the government had announced a spending Rs 7,342 crore on it. “This is just 3.9 per cent of the Budget, and 60 per cent of the state’s population is dependent on agriculture.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...