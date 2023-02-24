Govt playing game of repaying loan by taking loan: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today expressed disappointment over the Budget presented by the BJP-JJP government. He said it was against farmers, labourers, employees, small traders, poor and middle class, youth and housewives.

Hooda said the government had announced a spending of Rs 20,340 crore on education, which is just 2 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), and recommended 6 per cent spending on the new education policy. Similarly, the government had announced a spending Rs 9,647 crore on health services, which is only 5.2 per cent of the Budget.

Talking about the agriculture sector, Hooda said the government had announced a spending Rs 7,342 crore on it. “This is just 3.9 per cent of the Budget, and 60 per cent of the state’s population is dependent on agriculture.