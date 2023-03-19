Govt prefers batons over talks: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 18

MP and Congress leader Deepender Hooda said instead of listening to the people, the BJP-JJP government was using batons on them.

He said whenever any section of the society tried to voice its concerns, the coalition government lathi-charged them. “The government, which uses the language of batons instead of talks, has no right to remain in power,” said Deepender.

He addressed public meetings in several villages of Yamunanagar district today under the “Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan” and invited people for the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme to be held in this district on April 2.

He said the agenda of the “Haath Se Haath Jodo” campaign was to unite the society and consolidate the brotherhood of 36 fraternities.

He further said the state government was ignoring

all sections of society, including farmers, youth, anganwadi workers, sport persons and employees.

“When the ruling party stops listening to the public and uses the language of batons, then it becomes the responsibility of the Opposition to listen to the public,” said Deepender Hooda.

He further said, “That is why the LoP along with all his MLAs is going to the public in every part of the state under the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme to listen to their voice.”