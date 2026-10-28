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Home / Haryana / Govt primary teachers protest in Sirsa over eligibility test, pension

Govt primary teachers protest in Sirsa over eligibility test, pension

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:08 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Teachers protest to press for their demands in Sirsa on Wednesday.
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Members of the Government Primary Teachers Association of Haryana staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday to press for their demands. The teachers later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO).

The protest was led by the district president Vijay Sharma, who said the association represents around 30,000 primary teachers in Haryana and works to protect the interests of teachers, schools and education.

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The association leaders alleged that despite repeatedly raising their concerns, the education department and the state government had failed to take concrete steps to resolve them. They warned that if their demands were not addressed soon, the state committee would plan a larger agitation.

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The association’s key demands include exemption from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for teachers appointed before 2010, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), priority for primary teachers in the transfer drive and complete exemption from non-teaching duties.

The association said the TET requirement had created uncertainty among thousands of serving teachers. It sought consideration of their qualifications, experience and years of service.

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Demanding the restoration of OPS, the teachers said the market-linked pension system had created concerns about financial security after retirement.

They also pointed out that primary teachers’ transfers had not taken place for more than 10 years, affecting the student-teacher ratio in schools. They said assigning non-teaching duties to primary teachers reduced classroom time and affected children’s foundational learning.

District general secretary Vijay Saharan and block representatives from Sirsa, Chopta, Ellenabad, Odhan, Dabwali and Baragudha, among others, participated in the protest.

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