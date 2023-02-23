 Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold : The Tribune India

Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

To take suggestions from expert committee

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

ML Khattar speaks during the Budget Session in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 22

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that the policy allowing stilt plus four floors on residential plots had been put in abeyance till a committee of experts gives its suggestions on it.

The CM made the announcement while replying to a discussion on the Governor’s Address. The committee will talk to all stakeholders, including Residents’ Welfare Associations.

6,500 REGISTRIES APPROVED SO FAR

  • To date, nod has been given to build four floors & their registration in as many as 6,500 cases of colonisers & developers in the state
  • Of these, the work has been finished on most of the plots while the registration of floors has also been completed in many cases
  • In addition, building plans for stilt plus four floors stand approved for approximately 12,000 HSVP plots

Earlier in the day, the issue was raised through a calling attention motion too, where Congress MLAs clashed with Agriculture Minister JP Dalal.

As per the government, the registration of three independent floors in residential plots gained pace in Haryana in 2009, when a policy was framed in this regard. Later, on account of the increasing the popularity of the registration of four floors in Delhi, in 2014, the demand for similar policies in Haryana’s towns was also made, said the government’s reply.

“Accordingly, between 2017 and 2018, the public demand for the registration of four floors intensified. Keeping in view the public demand, a policy decision was taken for the first time on November 21, 2018, to allow the registration of four floors on residential plots. The policy decision to allow the registration of four floors was applied across the state and all residential plots whether developed by the colonisers or the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) are covered under it,” said Dalal, while reading out the government’s reply in the absence of the CM, who holds the portfolio of the Town and Country Planning.

He said, “The provision of a stilt is mandatory to reduce the parking problem. Though for increasing the ground coverage, the setbacks have been reduced. However, the minimum setbacks have been retained for adequate light and ventilation.”

During the discussion, Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary said a signature campaign was carried out against the policy and even former Army Chief General VP Malik (retd) had voiced his concerns.

Reading from the SC judgment on apartmentalisation in Chandigarh, he said, “The apex court has appealed to the legislature, executive and also policymakers at the Centre and state levels to make the necessary provisions for carrying out environmental impact assessment studies before permitting urban development. Has any such assessment been carried out before changing the Haryana Building Code?”

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said even he was affected by the policy in Panchkula.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court quashes Punjab govt notification on fixed monthly emoluments during probation

2
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

3
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

4
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

5
Diaspora

Hate crimes against Sikhs on the rise in US; second most targeted religious group after Jews

6
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

7
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

10
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi Delhi Mayor, Iqbal her deputy

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research