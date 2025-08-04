Govt ramps up diagnostic services with PPP boost

The Health Department has signed fresh agreements under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to roll out MRI and CT scan services in more districts. MRI services will soon be available at District Civil Hospitals in Kurukshetra and Panipat, while CT scan services will begin at District Civil Hospital, Charkhi Dadri and Sub-District Hospital, Bahadurgarh.

Agreements have been signed with M/s Navneet Saxena, M/s Satyakiran, and M/s HealthMap, with services expected to begin within three months. “This is just the beginning. The state government is committed to ensuring that such facilities are made available in all districts. We will expand these services in a phased manner so that every citizen can access quality healthcare,” said Health Minister Arti Singh Rao.

CT scan services under PPP began in 2015 in four districts and are now operational in 17 districts. MRI services, also launched in 2015, are currently available in five districts, with plans to cover the entire state.

These services are free for BPL families, SCs, EWS, pensioners, PLHIV, roadside accident victims, and government employees and their dependents. Others pay 50-60% less than private market rates.

Dialysis services are now free for all and available across all 22 districts, benefitting over 3,000 end-stage kidney patients, with 1.8 lakh sessions conducted annually.

Advanced cardiac cath lab services — typically costing Rs 1.5-Rs 2 lakh privately — are now offered in four district civil hospitals. These too are free for BPL, SC/ST, and government employees and available at 60-70% discount for others.