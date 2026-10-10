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Home / Haryana / Govt resorting to dictatorship, says Hooda

Govt resorting to dictatorship, says Hooda

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Photo: ANI file.
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Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said here that the BJP has resorted to “dictatorial tactics” to suppress the movement against vote theft. He claimed that the government’s oppressive tactics would only make the movement stronger.

“Opposition leaders and activists across the country are being detained. However, the government is under the illusion that it can halt this movement by employing such tactics. The agitation will continue until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” he said.

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He also visited the Uklana grain market and interacted with farmers, commission agents, and labourers to understand their issues. Farmers reported that due to the lack of procurement, they are forced to sell paddy and bajra at rates lower than the standard price.

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Earlier, while interacting with the media, he said, “There is nationwide outrage over the high-handedness and authoritarian behaviour displayed against Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. If the government believes it can intimidate the Congress through FIRs and police action, it is mistaken.”

Workers to take part

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in Delhi protest

Chandigarh: The Congress has announced that a large number of workers from the state will reach Delhi on October 10 for strengthening the ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ movement. At a press conference, party incharge Sanjay Dutt and state president Rao Narender Singh reiterated the Congress’s commitment to the defence of democracy, Constitution and voting rights, and said instead of stopping peaceful protests, the government should answer the questions being raised.

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