DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Govt responsible for Hisar flood situation: CPM leaders

Govt responsible for Hisar flood situation: CPM leaders

Allege negligence turned rain into disaster
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

A delegation of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and CPM leaders visited several flood-affected villages in the district today and described the situation as “grave” with large-scale destruction of crops and damage to residential houses. The visiting team included AIKS vice-president Inderjit Singh and CPM leaders Surender Singh, Dinesh Siwach, Sandeep Dheeranwas and Rohtas Rajli.

Advertisement

The leaders said the devastation seemed to be a result of “complete negligence” on part of the authorities in taking flood-control measures, despite prior warnings of unprecedented rain. They said drains, canals, and irrigation channels had not been desilted or repaired by the authorities in time. Adding to the crisis, they alleged, relief measures had not been carried out, and essential supplies had not reached poor families in low-lying Dalit localities that remained submerged for two weeks.

Inderjit Singh slammed the government for making it mandatory to register crop losses on the e-Kshatipurti portal, which they said was “non-functional most of the time,” causing harassment to already distressed farmers. He demanded compensation for agricultural workers as well.

Advertisement

The leaders said the government’s compensation was “grossly inadequate,” pointing out that farmers had already spent heavily on inputs, and then, lost their entire crops. More than 200 villages were still suffering from floods, they claimed.

They also demanded the immediate launching of MGNREGA work on a war footing to provide jobs for landless labourers and poor farmers, while also speeding up dewatering operations so that rabi sowing could begin. They warned that houses with cracks were posing a risk, and once the water receded, the risk of disease outbreaks would increase.

Advertisement

The team also praised community-led efforts by villagers who were helping one another in the absence of adequate state support.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts