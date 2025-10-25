Govt rolls out new policy to boost EWS housing

The housing for the economically weaker sections (EWS) is set to get a boost, with the Saini government putting in place a new policy. Under the policy, the Housing for All Department will be the nodal agency for the allotment of the plots and apartments to eligible beneficiaries.

Builders have been mandated to reserve 20% of the total residents plots, measuring from 50 sqm to 125 metres, in a plotted colony at a rate of Rs 600 per sqm. However, the builder will reserve 15% of the total residential flats, with a covered area ranging from 200-400 sq ft, in group housing societies. The rate of the apartment is pegged at Rs 1.5 lakh per flat or Rs 750 per sq ft, as per a notification issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD).

Now, the EWS plots will be transferred to the Housing for All Department by the builders. The department will allot the EWS units after construction to the beneficiaries.

Similarly, in case of EWS flats, the department will act as an intermediary for the purpose of identification of beneficiaries on behalf of the developers and the TCPD. The department has also been authorised to earmark the EWS units and flats for ‘rental housing scheme’.

Besides, to instill transparency, the department will maintain a data of all beneficiaries and their Aadhaar card and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) details. “The list of successful beneficiaries shall also be shared with the Department of Urban Local Bodies for maintaining an integrated database of allottees to avoid duplicate allotment,” the notification said.

Apart from that, the allottees “shall not be allowed to further transfer the flats to any other person within a period of five years after getting the possession.” The breach of this condition will attract a penalty equivalent to 100% of selling price of the allotted units, to be paid by the purchaser, the notification said, adding that the penalty is meant to prevent the misuse of dwelling units. The allotment is also liable for cancellation if such a malpractice is found, the notification added.

Flat @Rs 1.5 lakh, plots@Rs 600 sqm

• 20% of total residents plots to be reserved for EWS

• Plot dimension to be 50-125 sqm in plotted colony at a rate of Rs 600 per sqm

• Builders to reserve 15% of total flats

• Covered area for EWS ranges between 200-400 sq ft

• Rate for EWS flat pegged at Rs 1.5 per flat, or Rs 750 per sq ft

• Lock-in period for dwelling units is five years