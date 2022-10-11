Govt school headmaster, proxy teacher nabbed

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 10

A JBT teacher working at Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Sector 54 hired a proxy teacher to work in his place at school. The CM flying squad along with police personnel and officials of the Education Department raided the school and exposed the fraud.

The raiding team arrested the proxy teacher Monika Nandal and school headmaster Balwinder Singh today. Sources claim that the accused teacher Vipin Malik has also been arrested but the police were yet to confirm this.

Following the complaint of the CM flying squad, an FIR was registered against the three of them at the Sector 53 police station.

It was revealed that Vipin came to the school in the morning to mark his attendance and worked as a property dealer during the day. An unqualified woman taught in his place, who was hired by him for Rs 8000 per month.

A joint team led by Duty Magistrate Satish Kumar and Naib Tehsildar Kadipur, District Education Officer, Block Education Officer and School Cluster Head Asha Madan formed the raiding team.

“We have arrested the headmaster proxy teacher Monika and handed them over to local police,” said Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad.

“Raids are being conducted to nab the accused teacher Vipin”, said Inspector Devender Kumar, SHO.