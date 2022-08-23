Govt school in Rohtak district locked as posts of teacher abolished

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 22

Local residents locked Government Senior Secondary School at Jassia village in Rohtak district today to register their protest against the alleged anomalies in the rationalisation of schoolteachers on Monday.

The villagers, led by Jassia sarpanch Munni Devi, staged a protest demonstration in front of the school and demanded that the decision to abolish posts of teachers be withdrawn.

“The move to abolish the posts of schoolteacher will affect the education of children. Instead of closing down schools, the government should take effective steps to increase the number of students at state-run schools,” said Munni Devi.

She pointed out that the posts of eight teacher, including those of Hindi, mathematics and drawing, up to Class VIII and physical education, political science, fine arts, English, Hindi and mathematics of classes IX to XII at the village school had been abolished despite sufficient strength of students.

Villagers said the abolition of teachers’ post in government schools would benefit private schools, while the underprivileged children would be deprived of education.