Govt school student thrashed, two teachers booked

Faridabad, December 26

The police have booked two male teachers of a government school for thrashing a 14-year-old student during the Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav held here recently.

The suspects, identified as Ravi Mohan and Kamal, work as guest teachers at Government Senior Secondary School in Gonchhi village of the district.

A police official said a case under Sections 74 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Sections 323 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against them. The suspects had allegedly thrashed a student at the mahotsav after he reportedly threw flowers on some teachers.

The authorities of district administration had asked officials of the District Education Office to constitute a five-member committee to probe the incident. The report is yet to be submitted to the district administration.

Police department spokesperson Sube Singh said an FIR has been registered against the two teachers on the complaint of the boy’s father. They are collecting evidence for further prosecution, he added.

