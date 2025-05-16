Govt school students rewarded in Fatehabad

Continuing a unique tradition, meritorious students of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalauda Tohana block, of Fatehabad district, were honoured with silver coins for securing high marks in history and fine arts in the Class XI board exams.

History teacher Dhanendra Gill said the school achieved a 100 per cent result in the Class XII exams announced by the Haryana Board on May 13. Three students Sandeep, Sapna and Sushil Kumari were awarded silver coins for scoring above 80 per in history. Gill had promised the silver coins at the beginning of the academic year to motivate students.

During the morning assembly on Thursday, the students were given the coins during a small felicitation ceremony. School Principal Satyawan Ghanghas congratulated the achievers and wished them success in their future endeavours.

Dhanendra Gill has been rewarding top performers in history with silver coins for the past five years. He said the token of appreciation will remain a memorable part of the students’ school journey.

In addition to history, students of fine arts also achieved outstanding results. Teacher Suresh Arya awarded silver coins to Sushil Kumari and Ajay, who scored a perfect 100 marks in the subject.