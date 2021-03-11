Govt school to be named after martyr: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 17

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced that the government school in Shahjahanpur village of the district will be named after martyr Manoj Bhati.

Speaking to local residents after paying his condolence at the house of the deceased soldier here today, the CM said besides following the policy of naming local government schools after martyrs, the state and the country would remain indebted to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers.

Rifleman Manoj Bhati, who was posted in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was among the four soldiers of the Army who was martyred in the wee hours of August 11 during a militant attack on their camp. Besides the financial aid as per the policies of the government, a kin of the family would also be given a government job, Khattar added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister today visited the Amrita hospital in Sector 88 here to oversee the arrangements regarding its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24.

Built by the Mata Amritanandamayi Trust, the hospital is claimed to be the largest one in the private sector with 2,400 bed-capacity. Spread over 130 acres, the building of the multi-speciality hospital has a vast built-up area.

“The hospital is likely to prove a major milestone in the field of health services not only in the state but also in the country,’’ said the Chief Minister.

Announcing to provide quality transportation and connectivity to the hospital, he said the city bus service would be extended till the hospital premises. He said a large number of people in the region would benefit from the facility, for which the Trust deserved all accolades.